DJ Steve Aoki Launches His Fitness App, Aoki Bootcamp

DJ Steve Aoki takes balancing a busy schedule to a new level. He understands what it’s like to always be traveling and have a need for an on-the-go workout plan that you can take with you, wherever you are traveling.

The Hollywood Reporter says that the DJ, designer, and comic book creator has launched a new fitness app, Aoki Bootcamp. With a crazy schedule, the musician, designer, author and “busybody,” as he puts it, takes his workout with him on the road whenever he travels for work.

It’s a body weight based workout that requires no special equipment and can be done almost anywhere, says Aoki.

“I’m the kind of guy who will work out wherever I am, whether I’m in the green room or backstage at a festival or in my hotel room. I’d been putting my workout on social media and people would come up to me and I thought that I really wanted to bring this out so people can join in.”

Aoki’s base of operations is in Las Vegas, where he does a mix of boxing, CrossFit, HIIT training, cardio, and weights. But when he’s on the road — which is where he spends most of his time — the boot camp workout is his go-to regimen.

Aoki explains that all you need is your phone or tablet, and whether you are backstage or in your hotel room, you can log on and work out for as little as ten minutes. The DJ, who performs an average of 250 shows a year, says he had to learn what works for him, and he’s used that information to create the boot camp app to take with him on the road.

“The last 10 years, I’ve learned what works and what doesn’t work for me and so I’m honing in and having the discipline to build positive habits and just kind of avoid any kind of toxicity.”

Aoki created the app by working with fitness company NEOU’s in-house media production team, and it’s available for download from both the Apple App Store and Google Play. Subscriptions cost $12.99 per month or $99.99 for an entire year.

Mix24/7EDM says that on the road, Steve Aoki has also been working on his memoir, Blue: The Color Of Noise, as well a new set of comic books. In addition, he is following in the footsteps of his father, Rocky Aoki, and opening a chain of restaurants called Pizzaoki.