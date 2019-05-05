Kim Kardashian Flaunts Bare Backside In See-Through Black Dress On Instagram

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Saturday night to share a throwback photo of herself from sister Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday party last month.

In the series of social media photos, Kim Kardashian is seen wearing a skimpy Versace gown. The black mini dress was see-through, and flaunted the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s ample cleavage.

Fans can easily see through the sheer material to see Kim’s bare midriff, and racy black thong. In a photo taken of Kardashian from the back, her bare backside is on full display.

Kim has her long, dark hair parted down the middle in the photos and styled in long, loose waves that falls down her back and cascades over her shoulders.

The mother-of-three dons a glowing tan all over her body, and a full face of makeup. Kim sports darkened eyebrows and dramatic lashes. She has a bronzed glow on her face and coral blush on her cheeks. She adds to her glam look with nude lipstick.

According to E! News, the reality star completed her ensemble by wearing a pair of black, strappy heels that laced up her calves.

Kourtney Kardashian had her 40th birthday last month. The oldest Kardashian sibling threw a big party where she celebrated with her closet friends and family members, included exes Scott Disick and Younes Bendjima.

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, although Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday is right around the corner, the party was all about Kourtney Kardashian, who is said to be feeling better than ever as she celebrates the milestone birthday.

“Kourtney used to be really scared about turning 40 as she just didn’t want to be getting older and dealing with everything that comes with that, however, she feels confident and sexier than ever. So she’s really turned her attitude about it around,” an insider told Hollywood Life back in April.

“Kourtney feels blessed to have three healthy, beautiful kids and be in a good place career-wise, too. The idea of getting older is of course scary, but Kourtney looks at her mom Kris and sees how amazingly she’s aged. She constantly posts sexy photos because of how confident she feels in her own skin,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s sexy looks, as well as Kourtney’s birthday celebration by watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network, or by following Kim on her Instagram account.