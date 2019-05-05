Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Goes Nude In New Instagram Photos

Victoria’s Secret Angel, Alexina Graham, shared a behind the scenes look at her beauty regimen with her Instagram fans yesterday. And that meant that she shared photos of herself while going nude, but they still left something to the imagination. That’s because the photos were her reflection in a window, so the images weren’t totally sharp. But that’s not to say that fans didn’t love it completely, with over 45,000 people stopping by to like it. In the first photo of the series, you could see Alexina with her right arm hugging herself and censoring her chest. She tilted her head to the right, as someone else could be spotted behind her holding a spray tan nozzle. The second photo was a bit more provocative, as Alexina stood straight up and let most of her chest show on her right side, merely censoring herself with her hand this time.

Since then, Graham’s shared an Instagram selfie of herself in a white robe. Her hair looked a bit damp, and she wore pink lipstick and hardly any other makeup. And that’s not to mention another selfie she posted, which showed off her body from an interesting angle. Alexina stretched her arms behind her, and took a photo of her face and body as she peered at the camera. She wore a white sports bra with metal buckle accents on the front, along with white pants with a dark belt.

Graham has a lot to look forward to as a new VS Angel. She previously revealed to how she managed to stand out among the crowd, as reported by Harper’s Bazaar Australia.

“I did this whole floor drop and when I walked off I couldn’t believe I actually did it. The casting agents then just shouted at the other models: ‘Whoever has to follow her, good luck!'”

But it wasn’t just her floor drop that got her noticed, as she’s notably the first VS Angel that’s a red head.

“I’m one of those typical British people who wants to go home and see their Mum all the time. I can’t get enough of her rice and peas. It sounds disgusting but it’s honestly so good. As a child I loved that,” she admitted, showing her down-to-earth side.

With all that being said, Alexina’s fans can expect to see much more from her in the coming months and years. After all, joining the ranks of other VS Angels means a ton more exposure, which inevitably leads to more fans. Plus, it’s likely that the model will start picking up more gigs from well-known brands too.