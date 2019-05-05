Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Want To Move To California After Royal Baby Is Born

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be California dreaming, a new report claims.

A report from The Sun claims that the royal couple have plans to move to the United States and head to the Golden State after the royal baby is born, making their home somewhere near where Meghan grew up in Los Angeles. The report noted that friends of the couple say Meghan has always wanted to find her way back to her home, and the couple will make the move sometime after their first child has arrived.

“Meghan definitely wants a place in Los Angeles — she loves the city, the lifestyle and climate,” the unnamed source claimed.

“Ultimately, she is a California girl and can breathe easier there. Hollywood is in her DNA and I think it is where she has always wanted to keep a solid footing. Spending time there would also allow her some freedom and independence from both the Palace and the Press — and more control over her life and the people around her.”

The source added that Meghan is a duchess in the United Kingdom, but would be a “queen in L.A.” Meghan also wants to be closer to her mother, Doria Ragland, who will reportedly be spending a few weeks with the couple after their baby is born to help them settle. Ragland is presumably returning back to the United States, and the source said that Meghan and Harry may follow soon after.

There have been a host of rumors surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s future, with rumors starting even before they were married that the couple had ideas of moving to the United States. As The Sun noted, another report had them moving to southern Africa.

As The Inquisitr had reported last year, Meghan’s former agent said he was “sure” that the actress would return to Hollywood again one day. Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne said that Meghan always wanted to have a family, but that she wouldn’t walk away from her career, either.

“I’m sure she’ll make a movie again,” Markle’s former agent said. “If Meghan wants to make a movie again, she will. She’s a determined woman and she knows what she wants. She’s a woman of today, she’s got her will and she’s a leader.”

It can often be difficult to separate fact from rumor when it comes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, however. The couple have been the target of rumors since the beginning of their relationship, including a series of off-the-mark reports about when Harry planned to pop the question.