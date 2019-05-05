Thomas Markle Shares Thoughts On Duchess Meghan’s Parenting Style

Thomas Markle, the father of Duchess Meghan, watches from a distance along with the rest of the world as his daughter prepares to deliver her first child. The two continue to be estranged, but that hasn’t stopped the former Hollywood lighting expert from weighing in on what kind of mom the Duchess of Sussex will be.

Express says that even though the duchess and her father haven’t been in contact, he is still expressing pride that she hasn’t lost her independent streak. Thomas Markle has spoken to friends recently to say that he thinks that Meghan will be an “amazing, loving, totally devoted modern mum.”

One friend added that Thomas Markle hasn’t given up on the hope that they can reconcile.

“This is so bittersweet for him. The thought of not being able to hold the baby or be there is torturing him. He’s finding it difficult to know what to do. Should he reach out to Meghan, or sit tight in the hope she reaches out to him?”

Thomas Markle has told his friends that he’s still trying to wrap his mind around the idea that his grandchild will be the seventh in line to the British throne. But friends say that all of that is as foreign to him as the adventure in the Game of Thrones.

Markle’s friends say that they think he is secretly proud that daughter Meghan has bucked royal tradition and decided to keep the details of his grandchild’s birth private.

The friend added that her father said she has always had a mind of her own.

“He told me: ‘She’s been strong-willed and single-minded since she was a little girl and she’s always going to go her own way and do her own thing’.”

From the beginning, Thomas Markle has refused to give up on trying to contact the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and has stated publicly that he wants to be able to hold his grandchild at the baby’s christening, says The Inquisitr.

The father of three has spoken out to friends and to the press to say that this is the year he turns 75, and the best gift that anyone could give him would be to hold his grandchild.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have stayed quiet about their relationship with the duchess’ family after Thomas Markle and his daughter, Samantha spoke out in the media and bad-mouthed the royal family.