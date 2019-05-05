Danielle Herrington Flashes Bra & Cleavage On Instagram

Danielle Herrington shared a series of Instagram Stories to keep her fans in the loop of her eventful Saturday night. She noted that she was heading to the @carineroitfeld perfume launch event, and she dressed to impress in a glitzy ensemble. The model chose to wear a black lacy bra, which she didn’t mind others seeing as she opted to go without a shirt. Instead, she wore a glittery jacket, which she buttoned just once above her midriff. She paired the top with a fancy type of biker shorts, which seemed to be somewhat see through with horizontal lines. Plus, Herrington completed the look with black stilettos and was seen doing a major hair flip.

This is not the model’s first provocative post of the month, as she shared an Instagram photo yesterday that received over 13,000 likes. The photo showed Danielle going braless under an orange jacket, which she paired with a matching colored thong.

But even with all of the excitement of what’s happening now, Danielle’s taken the time to share a throwback Instagram photo from her Sports Illustrated photoshoot that she was a part of in Costa Rica. The selfie showed her posing in front of the infinity pool at her hotel room, with the ocean visible in the backdrop. The model seemed to be topless for the photo, and she smiled with her lips closed.

It’s an exciting time for Sports Illustrated models, because this year’s Swimsuit Edition launch is just around the corner. The models will be converging in Miami for a two-day event that’s sure to draw a big crow of fans.

Herrington previously spoke with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley about her career, which was published on Rose Inc.

“If I have the time, I’ll try to get a massage or work out or something. But also, I remind myself of how far I’ve come and where I’m at in life now. Things could be worse. I’m literally living my dream. So on days that I do feel a little down, I try to think of that, because this what I’ve always wanted and I’m actually living my dream. Honestly, that makes me happy. And I’ll call my mom. She makes me happy all the time.”

Danielle also got real and noted, “I try to be half-full, but some days are not so full.”

One of her biggest breakout moments was being featured on the cover of the Swimsuit Edition last year. So fans are likely to be looking forward to seeing her in the pages of this year’s edition.