Adorable Viral Photo Shows New Mother Discovering Her Newborns Gender

With modern advances in medical and science, expectant parents are not bound by waiting until their little one is born to learn whether their newborn is a boy or girl. This, however, is assuming the little bundle of joy shifts into a position that allows the technician to determine the gender during an ultrasound.

Unfortunately, ultrasounds and ultrasound technicians are not perfect. So, sometimes a mother to gives birth to a baby believing the newborn is one gender only to shockingly discover what she was told during an ultrasound was wrong.

According to Parents Magazine, that is just what happened to a mother named Nancy Ray.

Five days ago, the new mother took to her Instagram account to share a photo with her 32,000 followers featuring herself with her arms wrapped around her crying newborn who was resting on her chest.

The photographer managed to snap the photo while the new mother was in the middle of a shocked gasp with her eyes and mouth opened wide.

The adorable viral black and white photo is the moment Nancy – who believed she was giving birth to her third daughter – learned she had actually given birth to a beautiful baby boy.

The sweet photograph was accompanied by a detailed caption featuring a breakdown of the timeline of her pregnancy. The timeline included dates and important moments leading up to the unexpected gender reveal.

The now mother of three explained that they decided to be surprised by the gender of the first two children at birth. Her husband, however, insisted they find out the gender this time around. He admitted that he wanted time to “mentally prepare” for the reality of having three daughters at home.

The post goes on to share some brief details about the rest of the pregnancy before recalling the moment they found out their newest little princess was not a princess – but a prince.

Nancy revealed it wasn’t until she went to cut the cord that she realized the baby was a boy. Shocked and in disbelief, the photo was snapped at the exact time her husband lifted up the little one’s leg to confirm he was indeed a boy. According to Nancy, her husband fell to the floor shortly after the photo was snapped.

“I will forever advocate for birth photography because this is one of my very favorite photos of all time,” she added as a photographer herself.

