Ashley Graham Shows Off Shapely Cleavage In Throwback Photo From The Met Gala Last Year

Ashley Graham appears to have been feeling nostalgic on Saturday when she posted a throwback photo of herself wearing the stunning, golden evening dress she wore to the Met Gala last year. As Marie Claire reports, the gown was designed by Prabal Gurung and features a cape and a thigh-high slit. It’s also low cut enough to display her voluptuous cleavage and in the photo, Graham’s arched back accentuates it even more.

Last year, the dress got rave reviews from social media users, Marie Claire notes.

“@ashleygraham is looking like the thick snack I need to see her as,” wrote one fan on Twitter. “Us thick girls need to see more of this beauty.”

Another tweeted, “You are fantabulous! That dress was and how you wore it, made the rest of us feel the need to love ourselves more.”

While she’s now recognized as the most famous plus-sized model in the industry, acceptance from luxury fashion brands did not come easy. Graham attended the Met Gala for the first time in 2017 but as she told New York Magazine, she received her first invitation to the event in 2016. She couldn’t attend because her dress options were nonexistent.

“I couldn’t get a designer to dress me,” she said, as reported by Grazia Magazine.

“You can’t just show up in jeans and a T-shirt.”

At the time, Graham said that the reason for the lack of options could have been the fact that she didn’t have great relationships with lots of designers at the time. But Grazia points out that many high-profile fashion houses don’t create gowns that are larger than the sample size.

In 2017, Graham attended the Met Gala in a custom dress designed by H&M. That year, the event paid tribute to the aesthetic of designer Rei Kawakubo and her dress reflected that.

“We wanted to create a gown for Ashley that reflected Kawakubo’s love of a garment’s construction,” said Pernilla Wohlfahrt, head of design at H&M of the red and white ruffled and corsetted dress said to Glamour Magazine.

Graham expressed a deep appreciation for the collaboration with H&M in an interview with Glamour.

“H&M has been such a big supporter of me from day one—and this further proves that they believe beauty comes in different aspects,” she said.

Graham hasn’t hinted at the designer of her Met Gala gown this year but it’s likely — given the immense strides that she’s made in her career — that she has a lot more options than she had in 2016.