Victoria Beckham Reportedly Banned Her Family From Attending Spice Girls Tour

As the Spice Girls reunion tour heats up, one band mate isn’t feeling the love. Victoria Beckham has reportedly banned her kids from attending the concerts, according to The Sun.

Geri Horner invited the Beckham family to come to one of the concerts, but Victoria said that she doesn’t want them being photographed or attending the event. Ginger Spice invited Victoria, David, Victoria’s parents Jackie and Tony Adams, along with Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, 7.

While the former Spice Girl has said that she was excited to take her girls to see a live show and has told reporters that she will “always be a Spice Girl,” Posh decided that she wants to distance herself from her former band.

“Victoria doesn’t want them attending or being pictured at the event, and the narrative being that she snubbed the girls,” a source said. “She just wants a clean break from it all, and doesn’t want her name, or her family’s, attached in any way, shape or form. Victoria loves the girls individually, but has moved on with her life.”

So what does Posh Spice plan to do with her time while the media attention focuses on the Spice Girls tour, which kicks off on May 24 in Dublin?

“The plan now is to get her a work project abroad so she won’t even be in the country when the tour is on.”

The Spice Girls tour has been garnering major headlines after it was revealed that Mel B and Geri Halliwell hooked up during the Spice Girls heyday. Emma Bunton played down the headlines about the 90s hookup, saying that all the girls “love the drama.”

“We’re having a ball. And we watch all of that happening in the press and it’s quite funny,” she said, according to USA Today.

Meb B shocked fans when she claimed that she had a one night stand with Geri and said her band mate had “great boobs.”

Emma Bunton previously said that she expected Victoria to attend the show and support the girls. She explained that while Posh wouldn’t be in the show, the fashion designer would definitely be making an appearance, according to The Independent. Baby Spice also explained that the band knew all along that Victoria wasn’t going to appear in the show, despite rumors to the contrary.

Victoria, for her part, has previously said that she will definitely feel a little left out as the tour goes on and that she is excited to see the show.