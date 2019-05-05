Elsa Hosk Goes Topless, Taunting Followers In Sultry New Photo

She's done it again.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk is at it again on her Instagram page, as the model has shared another NSFW photo on her timeline. The newest scandalous photo features Elsa completely nude from the waist up, as she covers her chest with just her arm.

In the new photo, Elsa is lying on the floor, almost taunting anyone who gets a glimpse of the image. She is lying in front of a bay window, complete with a Starbuck’s in the background, as well as some full palm trees. A second photo was featured in the post, where Elsa stood up as her photographer snapped her from the back. The image was in black and white, as she yet again covered her chest with her arm.

The new post received well over 1,000 likes in just 20 minutes but only a handful of comments from her followers. Elsa’s Instagram photos normally amass likes around the 150,000 range, but her photos generally do not get the thousands of comments that other Victoria’s Secret Angels can bring in. Elsa’s last topless photo came over a month ago on April 3 and earned 252,000 likes, one of her most popular photos to date. If her newest NSFW photo can bring in the same amount of love remains to be seen.

Unfortunately for Elsa’s 5.3 million followers, she’s not completely nude in the image, as she is sporting pants which have newspaper print all over them. Elsa wore her blonde hair down, as she stared into the camera, but the caption on the photo has fans wondering what is going on.

Elsa suggested that she had news, but didn’t share anything further other than a wilted rose emoji. There’s no information on this news is good or bad, but the emoji definitely suggests the latter.

The model’s Instagram story didn’t give much insight to the news either since all of the photos she posted to it in the last 24 hours only flaunt her impressive figure. The newspaper print pants take center stage on Elsa’s Instagram story, as does her famous underboob shots that she is now known for.

Loading...

The remainder of Elsa’s Instagram story highlighted a hike she took with her family, where she got an amazing glimpse of the Hollywood sign. The model posed in front of a lake, where she commented she had been for several hours. Later in the story, Elsa featured herself smooching her man, Tom Daly. The remainder of Elsa’s Instagram story contained more photos from their hike, as well as their post-workout grub at a local restaurant. The group dined on salads and a to-die-for charcuterie plate.