Olivia Culpo Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs & Legs For Days In Skimpy Daisy Dukes & Bardot Crop Top

The model showed off her incredible figure in a pair of scanty denim shorts and an off-the-shoulder crop top while out partying in Tulum with her siblings.

Olivia Culpo gave her fans an ample view of her statuesque figure in her latest Instagram post. The gorgeous model has been turning up the heat on the popular social media platform all week long. After putting her bare chest on full display in a racy pic shared on Wednesday – one in which she wore nothing but an open bathrobe, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time – Olivia flaunted her envy-inducing physique in another skin-baring snap.

On Saturday, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition alum took to her Instagram page to drop a heartwarming photo of herself and her two sisters, Aurora and Sophia.

As she noted in the photo caption, the Culpo clan was out celebrating Aurora’s upcoming nuptials. To mark the special occasion, the three ladies jetted off to Tulum, Mexico, with one of their two brothers, Peter, in tow. The happy family got together for a fancy night out at the Hotel Esencia luxury beach resort in Tulum and posed for a couple of photos, which Olivia was more than anxious to share with her 3.9 million Instagram followers.

For their celebratory trip to the Caribbean coastline, the Culpo sisters donned matching outfits, each sporting the same colorful floral pattern in differently-styled apparel. The former Miss Universe slayed in a pair of skimpy denim shorts and a Bardot crop top. Meanwhile, the lady of the hour, Aurora, showed off her cleavage in a plunging jumpsuit, whereas Sophia cut an elegant figure in a ruffled skirt and an off-the-shoulder, long-sleeved white top.

Olivia turned heads in her daring attire, proudly flaunting her shapely pins as she sat down on an elegant-looking chair to share some laughs with her sisters. The Sports Illustrated model put her long, lean legs and sculpted thighs front and center in the alluring snapshot. At the same time, her tiny crop top – a ruffled design that perfectly complimented her distresses Daisy Dukes – drew all of the attention toward her taut waistline and rock-hard abs.

For her night out with the clan, Olivia styled her dark tresses in a chic bun. She teamed up her outfit with a stylish pair of red strappy heels and accessorized with large hoop earrings.

Aside from the photo of herself and her sisters, her Instagram post also included a snapshot in which the trio were joined by their older brother, Peter. The four siblings appeared to be having a blast in the group shot, even though Olivia did note in the caption that the party was missing the presence of her younger brother Gus.

This is not the first time that Olivia has shared photos of her siblings. The 26-year-old stunner often posts pictures of herself and her two sisters – and has developed a penchant for posting cute snaps of herself cuddling Aurora’s one-year-old son, Remi, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

Loading...

Her latest photo share earned her some viral attention, garnering more than 64,000 likes and close to 200 comments on Instagram.

“Sexy ladies,” wrote one of Olivia’s social media followers, ending their message with a sparkling heart emoji.

“So many good genes in one frame,” penned another adoring fan.