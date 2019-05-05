Chantel And Pedro Get An Awkward Thanksgiving Invitation On ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’

Season 4 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premiered last week, and there was no shortage of awkward interactions, according to a report from E! News.

The show returned with several of its most popular couples, including Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno. Chantel was introduced to Pedro as a Spanish tutor by a mutual friend. The two immediately hit it off and Chantel booked a trip to meet her beau in the Dominican Republic. After a whirlwind romance, Chantel applied for the K-1 visa and Pedro relocated to the United States to marry his fiancé.

However, things got off to a rough start for the couple as Chantel initially told her parents that Pedro was on a student visa and would likely return to his country. Chantel’s family became wary of Pedro and his intentions, as they believed he and his family targeted Chantel in order to obtain a visa.

Throughout their time on the show, the tension between the two families continued to build and Pedro and his sister got into an explosive physical altercation with Chantel’s brother, River, during dinner.

Now, it seems Chantel’s mother, Karen, might be looking for a do-over. In a clip posted to the network’s official YouTube account, Karen calls to invite her daughter and her son-in-law to Thanksgiving dinner. The couple responds to Karen’s invitation with awkward silence as Pedro refuses to acknowledge his mother-in-law. Chantel eventually chimes in to say her husband was asleep and that she would relay the message.

During his interview, Pedro explained the reason for his reaction.

“She invites me, to the Thanksgiving for the family. And then, I, that’s so weird because last time I saw her…she tried to call immigration to send me back to my country,” he said.

“Hell, no. I don’t wanna do Thanksgiving with you,” he added.

There has been so much drama between the two families that the network has offered Chantel and Pedro their own spinoff, titled The Family Chantel.

“Our fans can’t get enough of Pedro, Chantel, and their larger-than-life families,” Howard Lee, the president and general manager of TLC, said in a statement, according to People. “For a brand known as the destination for love, relationships, and family shows, The Family Chantel hits the bull’s eye.”

There is no official premiere date for The Family Chantel yet, but fans can keep up with the couple on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which airs on Sundays on TLC.