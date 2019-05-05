Lady Gaga Flaunts Cleavage In ’90s Grunge-Inspired Outfit

Lady Gaga is headed to the Met Gala. The singer took to social media on Saturday to share a photo of herself on the airplane headed to New York City ahead of the fashion ball.

According to The Daily Mail, Lady Gaga sported a retro ’90s look in the sexy snapshots. The A Star is Born actress wore a button up, short-sleeved dress with a pear print on it.

The dress flaunted Gaga’s ample cleavage with a low cut neckline, and showed off her lean legs. The singer posed on the plane with her foot up on a ledge to show off her gorgeous gams.

She tied a green and white flannel around her waist, and added a pair of black leather boots to complete her grunge inspired look.

The recent Oscar-winner had her platinum blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell over her shoulders. Gaga sported a tan all over her body, and added a full face of makeup for her day of travel.

The singer donned darkened eyebrows and dramatic eyeliner with pink blush, nude lips, and a fresh faced look. In the second photo, she sported a pair of oversized, round sunglasses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lady Gaga is still getting over her recent break up with former fiance, Christian Carino.

Sources tell Us Weekly Magazine that Gaga was being hounded by her former fiance, and that she had to tell him to quit contacting her.

“She’s been hounded by Christian. She told him not to contact her,” an insider told the magazine.

Another source told the magazine that Gaga’s career began to hurt because of her relationship with Carino, and that she would never stand for that. So, she had to make a tough choice to end the romance.

Meanwhile, Gaga’s co-star, Bradley Cooper, recently told Ellen DeGeneres that he would love to reunite with the singer for a special script reading of A Star is Born.

“What I thought would be a cool thing to do, maybe one night, would be like a live reading of the script and sing all the songs as we read the script, like at the Hollywood Bowl or something,” Cooper told Ellen.

However, Cooper is said to be focusing on his family at the moment, and spending time with his girlfriend, Irina Shayk, following a busy awards season.

“[Irina] prefers staying home with him and cooking dinner and just enjoying simple family time. She’s shockingly down to earth and not at all high maintenance. That’s one of the reasons their love affair works,” a source told Hollywood Life.

Fans can see more of Lady Gaga by following the singer on Instagram.