Samantha Hoopes Rocks Black Bikini & Shows Off Baby Bump On Instagram

Samantha Hoopes shared a brand new bikini photo with her fans via Instagram Stories today. She noted that she’s “Practicing my new @si_swimsuit poses for launch next week Thursday!! Who’s excited to celebrate with us in Miami!!!” In the photo, Samantha was spotted in a black bikini while rocking a pair of cat eye sunglasses. She wore her hair down, and played with it with both of her hands. She smiled slightly for the camera, and her baby bump was hard to miss.

So far, the model has been open with her fans about how pregnancy is treating her, and has even announced her intentions to start blogging about her life as a model and as a new mom. No doubt many of her fans will be interested to hear more directly from Samantha. Of course, Instagram is a great way for her to connect with her followers, but it’s definitely a photo-heavy platform that doesn’t lend itself all the time for wordy updates.

With that being said, Hoopes isn’t just about showing off the baby bump all the time, as she shared a selfie a week ago. In it, the model could be seen smiling a little with her lips slightly parted, as she wore makeup with a very soft palette. Her eyeshadow was light pink, which matched her glossy lipstick and blush. She wore a top or dress that was mostly white with specks of many different colors. Interestingly, the straps of the top had an fraying effect. Over 17,000 people liked the selfie, including fellow model Hailey Clauson.

Previously, the model noted to Fox News how much Sports Illustrated means to her.

“Of course, my loyalty will always be with GUESS… I hope to work with Sports Illustrated again. I’ve done so for the past four years, so fingers crossed! You just never know. They’re always an exciting phone call away. But I do see myself branching out and doing more TV. Maybe a little acting, depending on the role. But I’m definitely not an actress. I’m barely a model.”

At the time, she didn’t know that her work with Sports Illustrated would be ongoing even a couple of years down the road. The models and fans are certainly looking forward to the launch of this year’s Swimsuit Edition, which will be complemented by a bash in Miami that will last two days. In addition to models making appearances, there will be panels and a gallery to celebrate the occasion.