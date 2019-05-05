These Classic Disney Movies Are Leaving Netflix Next Month

Netflix subscribers have been preparing for a long time to find the streaming library void of all Disney content. This is because the contract between Netflix and Disney expired last year and they were unable to reach an agreement on a new contract moving forward.

Most assumed the reason Disney decided not to move forward with a new contract with Netflix was because the network was currently working on their own streaming service, which is slated for a release in November of this year.

So, most subscribers haven’t found it too surprising to see Disney content slowly fade out of the Netflix library as the contracts attached to the individual streaming rights of those titles expire.

According to What’s On Netflix, there are four classic Disney titles scheduled to be removed from the streaming library next month, including Mickey and the Beanstalk, The Tortoise and the Hare, Three Little Pigs, and The Prince of the Pauper.

While the contract between Netflix and Disney has come to an end, the streaming giant still seems to be picking up the occasional Disney title as John Carter dropped into the library this week.

Presently, Netflix is still home to several Disney classics, including Mulan, Mulan 2, Hercules, Tarzan, Lilo & Stitch, Pocahontas, An Extremely Goofy Movie, and Chicken Little.

The streaming library is also home to several newer films, including Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Incredibles 2, Christopher Robin, Cars 3, and Coco.

According to a survey conducted by Market Watch, the release of Disney+ may be devastating to Netflix business-wise as 14.5 percent of subscribers admitted to entertaining the idea of dropping their subscription in favor of Disney’s significantly cheaper streaming service.

The survey goes on to reveal this loss would cost Netflix roughly $117 million in monthly revenue. It also found 23 percent of parents with children under the age of 15 are considering dropping the service while 10 percent without children may cancel.

Netflix is at risk of losing 8.7 million subscribers to Disney+, survey finds https://t.co/2f9u7r0RAx — MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) April 29, 2019

To date, Netflix has downplayed the threat competing streaming services pose as it continues to release original content to fill the void.

Technically, each of the four classic Disney movies being removed can be watched as one individual episode or together as a movie because they are each volumes of the Disney Animation Collection. While there is a fifth volume in the collection, titled Wind in the Willows, it was never a part of the Netflix library.

“In some way [Netflix & Disney] are 2 sides to the same coin. They’re both going to be successful, because their strengths are in opposition,” Dist Vis Prof/fmr ABC dt prez Brian Frons, said. “Disney is about depth of quality & Netflix is about quantity.” https://t.co/dav3slb5EX — UCLA Anderson (@uclaanderson) April 30, 2019

These four Disney titles are slated to leave the Netflix library on June 1. So, anyone with these titles sitting in their watch list have a little less than a month to binge through them before they leave Netflix for good.