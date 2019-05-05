Sofia Vergara Spills Out Of Skin-Tight Leopard Print Dress

Brunette bombshell and Modern Family star Sofia Vergara has shared a new full-body selfie to her Instagram, a trend she generally fills her social media feeds with. Sofia is currently visiting Philadelphia with husband Joe Manganiello, and the newest post from the television star showcased her impressive figure in a body-hugging red leopard print dress.

Sofia’s chest was barely contained as she spilled out the top of the garb which was held up around her shoulders by ultra-thin straps. The interesting ensemble appeared to be a dress/pants combo, as it looked like Sofia had slacks on under the outer layer of chiffon. The Colombian beauty wore her famous brown locks down and wavy, with long dangly silver earrings.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Joe in the far background of the photo, with his tiny head just to the right of Sofia’s left ear. Sofia noted in the caption that she was heading to a party, likely the wedding festivities of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier.

Sofia also shared a photo from last night, where she appeared to be attending the rehearsal dinner for Ryan and girlfriend Michelle Rodriguez. The Hot Pursuit actress wore a tight strapless yellow dress as she posed with Joe in a beautifully decorated ballroom, full of white flowers. Sofia paired the stunning dress with sky-high gold heels, a signature height for the actress who is rarely seen without a stiletto.

The red cheetah dress post was the sixth photo Sofia shared from Pittsburgh this weekend and the second selfie of the bunch. The actress opted for a more artistic photo earlier in the day, as she posed on a brick bridge covered in ivy. The photographer snapped the photo from below, as Sofia rocked a black crop top with a hefty gold chain.

The newest post has gained a lot of love from Sofia’s 16.3 million followers, who are always happy to get a glimpse of her notorious assets. In just a few hours, the post gained over 31,000 likes and had hundreds of comments. One of the double-taps came from Sofia’s Modern Family co-star, Ariel Winter, an avid liker of her cast members photos.

Comments under Sofia’s newest hot photo mostly consisted of emojis, ranging from red hearts to fire symbols. Dozens of fans called her “beautiful,” while others professed their love for the actress. Some, on the other hand, were a little disappointed they didn’t get to see the dress from behind.

Modern Family airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.