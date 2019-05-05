Prince Charles Opens A Bed & Breakfast, The Granary Lodge In Scotland

Prince Charles, also known as the Duke of Rothesay (in Scotland) has opened a bed & breakfast at the Granary Lodge on the grounds of the Castle of Mey, and it is open to the public.

Town & Country shared that Prince has opened up a ten bedroom bed & breakfast on the grounds of his grandmother’s (the Queen Mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon) former home, Castle Mey, in Caithness, Scotland. But while Prince Charles isn’t the innkeeper, and won’t be managing the day to day of the enterprise, it does have the royal seal of approval, as Her Royal Highness, Queen Elizabeth is the Patron, according to a Clarence House spokesman on behalf of Prince Charles.

“The accommodation will be owned and operated by The Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust, of which HRH is President, and profits raised will go toward maintaining and operating the estate as a tourist destination in the North Highlands of Scotland.”

The Queen Mother bought the Castle of Mey in 1952 as her own country home after the death of her husband, King George VI, and started on the property’s restoration. Until her later years, it served as her home until she gave it to the Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust.

Big day at the castle today! Prince Charles opens new B&B (Th Granary) at Castle of Mey https://t.co/e4baveVNXw — RobbieMac Tours (@ToursRobbiemac) May 1, 2019

Robert Lovie, the director of outreach for The Prince’s Foundation is very proud of the work which was done on The Granary Lodge. He explains that the work was done to increase tourism to the North Highlands of Scotland, and what it has to offer to visitors.

“Our team has completed a wealth of hard work in recent months and is pleased with the result, which we hope will encourage people to spend longer in beautiful Caithness, an area so close to the heart of His Royal Highness.”

The property opens to the public on Monday, and reservations can be booked through the website, Castle of Mey. There are eight rooms that are en suite, and two luxury suites with their own lounge areas, and breakfast is made on the property with locally sourced ingredients.

There are also venues on the property for weddings and other events, including the Captain’s House and the Castle of Mey gardens.

This latest business venture is all part of Prince Charles’ efforts to branch out to get involved in projects all over the United Kingdom, says The Inquisitr. In addition to his interest in the preservation of the environment, he is quite an outdoorsman, who has served as the guest editor of Country Life Magazine.