NBA Rumors: Kings Could Acquire Karl-Anthony Towns For Package Centered On Buddy Hield, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Will Karl-Anthony Towns find his way out of the Timberwolves next summer?

Despite having a roster mostly consisted of young players, the Sacramento Kings still managed to establish an impressive performance in the 2018-19 NBA season. The Kings may have extended their playoff drought to 13, but some people believe that they are only a superstar away from making a huge impact in the deep Western Conference next season. The Kings have plenty of ways to improve their roster in the 2019 NBA offseason.

The Kings have enough salary cap space to go after quality players on the free agency market and a plethora of trade assets to engage in a blockbuster deal. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, one of the NBA superstars that the Kings could target on the trade market next summer is Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As of now, the Timberwolves haven’t shown any sign that they are planning to put Karl-Anthony Towns on the trading block in the 2019 NBA offseason. However, after suffering another disappointing year in Minnesota, Buckley opened up the possibility that the former No. 1 overall pick could “rock the boat” and demand a trade from the Timberwolves next summer. In that scenario, Buckley believes that the Kings should be opportunistic and try to bring Towns to Sacramento.

In the proposed trade deal by Bleacher Report, the Kings will be sending a trade package including Buddy Hield, Harry Giles, Nemanja Bjelica, a 2019 second-round pick, and a 2020 first-round pick to the Timberwolves in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

“This would cost Sacramento some depth, but it would also form a potent starting group. Slotting Towns alongside De’Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Harrison Barnes and Marvin Bagley III would give the Kings multiple scorers and playmakers, loads of length and athleticism and enough versatility to shift roles on the fly. The Towns-Fox-Bagley trio, in particular, would have NBA’s-next-Big-Three potential.”

Karl-Anthony Towns dominates in return from car accident https://t.co/LiLAMRjE6H pic.twitter.com/Zdhqp5Ut1d — New York Post (@nypost) February 26, 2019

Trading Buddy Hield after he established a promising performance in the 2018-19 NBA season is undeniably a tough decision for the Kings. However, it’s something that they should consider if it means acquiring a player of Karl-Anthony Towns’ caliber. Towns will tremendously improve the Kings’ performance on both ends of the floor, giving them an All-Star center who can knock down shots from beyond the arc. In 77 games he played this season, 24.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.6 blocks on 51.8 percent shooting from the field and 40.0 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Losing the face of the franchise, Karl-Anthony Towns, will deeply hurt the Timberwolves. However, the Timberwolves will have no choice but to start finding the best trade package they could get for Towns if he is no longer happy in Minnesota.