Ariana Grande’s Brother Wants Her To Find ‘Prince Charming’

Ariana Grande’s brother, Frankie Grande, is hoping that his sister finds true love in the future.

According to Life & Style, Frankie loves to gush over Ariana Grande, and he recently revealed that he wants his sister to find her perfect match which will be someone who loves and supports her unconditionally.

“I just want someone to be funny and kind — those are the best attributes that I have found in my life that I think worked. So, loving, funny, kind, respectful. Just Prince Charming, duh! Yeah, Prince Charming,” Frankie told the outlet.

Although Frankie Grande says he is very close with Ariana, he claims that neither of them has tried to set each other up with people.

“Neither of us have ever done that for each other. Never! And like I don’t know what it is. I think it’s more like if we get it wrong like ‘oh no,’ then what did we do? But honestly, no, I think we’re just really supportive of each other in our own journeys and on our [paths] but they always intersect, if that makes sense,” Frankie revealed of the thought of the siblings finding dates for one another, which doesn’t seem likely to happen.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ariana Grande has been through a lot in the past couple of years. The singer has had to endure a bombing at her concert in Manchester, and she also went through a break up with her longtime boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller.

Not long after Grande and Miller split, she began dating Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson. Ariana and Pete got engaged just weeks after beginning their relationship, but things took a dramatic turn when Mac Miller shockingly died from a drug overdose.

Ariana was said to be devastated about his death, and it took a toll on her emotional health. Follow Mac’s death, Grande took to Instagram to post a tribute to her former boyfriend, whom she called her best friend, and revealed that she was sorry she couldn’t fix him or take his pain away.

Just weeks after Miller’s untimely death, Grande and Davidson called off their engagement and went their separate ways.

Last month, the singer took to Instagram to tell her followers that she’s still healing from all of the trauma that she’s had to deal with and that doing so was “hard work.”

Fans can see more of Ariana Grande and her brother Frankie Grande by following them on social media.