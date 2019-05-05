‘General Hospital’ Stars Josh Swickard & Katelyn MacMullen Impress At Daytime Creative Arts Awards

A fan-favorite GH couple walked the red carpet this weekend.

It’s Daytime Emmys weekend and a few General Hospital stars attended the Creative Arts Awards that was held on Friday night. This comes right before the big night on Sunday when the winners for daytime television will be announced. One particular soap couple stood out as they were seen on the red carpet together.

Josh Swickard and Katelyn MacMullen were presenters at the Creative Arts Awards and they also posed on the red carpet right before the show started. General Hospital fans loved seeing them together. They have become a fan-favorite couple who are now being Chillow. MacMullen shared a photo of her and Swickard smiling for the camera together at the awards.

The 23-year-old actress looked amazing in a short sparkling dress with matching dark-colored pumps. Her on-screen boyfriend opted for a black tux for the occasion. The pair looked every bit like the perfect soap couple. General Hospital won an award for Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing on Friday.

Swickard plays the role of Detective Harrison Chase on General Hospital. He has fallen hard for the pretty school teacher, Willow Tait. They have been paired up recently and viewers have fallen in love with them. Despite only being on the ABC soap for less than a year, MacMullen’s character is heavily involved with two major storylines that have recently been tied together. She believes that she is the mother of Lucas and Brad’s adopted baby and she is also a former Dawn of Day member.

Of course, very few soap couples actually stay together for the long haul. Chillow fans are hoping that Willow and Chase will not be done any time soon.

Outside of soap land, Josh Swickard is engaged to girlfriend Lorynn York. He proposed in December while they were both on a ski trip together. He isn’t one to gush too much about his private life, but this was something that he wanted to share with his fans. There are no details on when they will be getting hitched.

You can see more of Josh Swickard and Katelyn MacMullen coming up this month on General Hospital. This year’s Nurses Ball is coming up soon. The actors will be in full character as Willow and Chase as they walk the red carpet for this event as well.

Be sure not to miss the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday, May 5. Although it’s not televised any longer, you can still watch on KNEKT TV Network through the app, the official Emmy’s website, and also on the Emmys YouTube. In addition, the Emmys Facebook and Twitter accounts will both be streaming live.