‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Attend ‘Sprinkle’ For Snooki And Her Third Child

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of Jersey Shore is pregnant with her third child and on Saturday, her family and friends threw a “Sprinkle” for the soon-to-be mom of three. Many of Snooki’s Jersey Shore co-stars, who are also her close friends, were in attendance for Snooki’s celebration.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, and Snooki all posted a photo of their kids hanging out together at the celebration, all posting a different caption with the pictures.

The photo shows Snooki’s daughter Giovanna and her son Lorenzo sitting on a couch with JWoww’s daughter Meilani who is holding Deena’s son CJ.

JWoww captioned the Instagram photo, “Some of 2.0 Lorenzo is so handsome here I can’t deal.”

Deena captioned the Instagram photo, “Jersey Shore Kiddos celebrating Nicole and Baby Angelo ( Nicole’s little meatball on the way) today.”

While many of the Jersey Shore star’s kids were in attendance, Snooki noted in her Instagram post that three kids were missing. JWoww’s son Greyson was not in the picture nor was Ronnie Ortiz’s daughter Ariana or DJ Pauly D’s daughter Amabella.

As previously reported by the The Inquisitr, Snooki showed off her growing baby bump in a blue tie-dye dress. The reality show star didn’t pick the outfit all on her own, though. She asked her Instagram followers to help her pick out a dress to wear, showing off five different outfits. In the end, her fans liked the blue tie-dye dress best and Snooki wears it well.

Snooki also shared an Instagram photo of herself at her celebration, pictured alongside her cake. The cake is two layers and is covered in light blue icing. Baseballs, footballs, and basketballs adorn the cake along with a white onesie on top that reads, “Angelo.”

On the caption of the photo, Snooki wrote, “Had such an amazing sprinkle! My family did amazing spoiling baby Angelo!”

The Jersey Shore star revealed the gender of her baby on Instagram. Her son Lorenzo helped out in the gender reveal, smashing a baseball that was filled with colored powder. When Lorenzo hit the ball, blue powder was revealed indicating that Snooki is having another boy. She also took to social media to share the name that she and her husband have picked out for their third child, Angelo.

While Snooki and her pals starred on Jersey Shore together, they recently reunited for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The show has already had two seasons on MTV and is reportedly going to air a third season later this year.