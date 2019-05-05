Amanda Cerny Shows Off Incredible Legs And Thighs In New Pic

YouTube sensation and former Playboy bunny Amanda Cerny never hesitates to show off her amazing body on Instagram. However, she hasn’t been actively posting her pics lately because the model is quite busy these days. But upon fans’ insistence and request, she took to her account on Saturday and posted a beautiful photo of herself which left everyone’s jaws dropped.

In the snap, the 27-year-old model could be seen donning a printed royal blue, t-shirt dress while leaning against a wall and hugging her knees to strike a pose. In the process, the model put her well-toned legs and thighs on full display to tease her fans.

In terms of her aesthetics, Amanda opted for minimal makeup comprising some soft-pink blusher and matching lipstick to keep it simple yet sexy. She let her brunette tresses down and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose. Within an hour of having been posted, Amanda’s picture racked up more than 180,000 likes and above a thousand comments wherein fans and followers praised her for her beautiful looks and amazing body.

Commenting on the snap, one fan said that she is the epitome of beauty and sexiness, while another one opined that Amanda is the most beautiful model in the world because she is natural, unlike many other popular models.

Another fan, who seemed to be quite obsessed with the hottie, wrote that he is jealous of Amanda’s beau Johannes Bartl, saying that he is the luckiest man in the world because he has the most gorgeous woman in the world as his girlfriend.

Earlier this week, Johannes — who is also a YouTuber and has 2 million followers on Instagram — posted a picture on his timeline wherein he could be seen packing on the PDA with his lady love. In the caption, he wrote that the couple is ready for yet another vacation.

In the risque photo, Amanda could be seen donning a skimpy blue bikini while Johannes was seen shirtless as he lifted her up to plant a kiss on her lips. The suggestive snap accrued more than 353,000 likes and more than 17,00 comments wherein fans praised the couple for being exceptionally good looking, while others wished them good luck for a happy and long-lasting relationship.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Amanda and Johannes were well-known among their fans because of appearing in each other’s funny and fitness videos, however, they took a long time to open up about their relationship and most fans assumed that they were just friends.

Nonetheless, people could see the chemistry between the two and suspected that they were dating.

In June 2018, on the occasion of Amanda’s birthday, he finally announced in a post that he is in love with her and wrote the following message for his beautiful girlfriend.