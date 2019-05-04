Isabelle Mathers Dons A White Bikini On Instagram

Isabelle Mathers was spotted in a white bikini for Fae, and she’s looking as great as ever. In the Instagram photo, the model sat in the sand at the beach while rocking a two-piece. The top had a v-shaped cutout in the front, which let her show off her cleavage, while the bottoms were high cut. Isabelle tugged at the bottoms with her hands, while looking straight at the camera. She kept her accessories simple with just a pair of earrings and nothing else, as she sported her hair down with a middle part. Her legs were quite sandy in the photo, but she looked untouched otherwise.

Meanwhile, Mathers is sharing other bikini photos on her personal Instagram page. A post from last April showed her rocking a black swimsuit with a bandeau-style top and tiny bottoms. The bottoms had a dramatic v-cut, and rested above her hips. In the two photos, the model stood on the sand at a beach. In the first image, she covered her forehead with her left hand. And in the second photo, Isabelle stood with her hands on the sides of her hips.

The model also shared a photo of herself posing alongside a friend. The post was geo-tagged in Bora Bora, French Polynesia. The two girls stood in front of a palm tree at the beach, as Isabelle wore a light yellow bikini. Her friend wore a pink and white bikini with a floral headpiece.

Isabelle opened up to Maxim Australia about her life and modeling career so far.

“I think social media portrays me to be someone different, or famous, but I’m really just a normal person like everybody else. I obviously only show the good and positives on my socials so I guess it’d be hard to see that I’m just an average 19-year old girl.”

“It’s hard to say what my best asset is because we are our own worst critics. I guess if I had to I think I would say that my best asset is probably my eyes because they are a really bright green,” she added.

Modeling runs in her family a bit, as her older sister Olivia is also in the industry. The two are often mistaken for being identical twins, but are actually several years apart in age. Isabelle noted in the interview that she also has a younger brother too.

Considering Mathers has over one million followers, it looks like her modeling career is likely to continue growing in the next several years.