‘Station 19’ Says Goodbye To A Beloved Character

ABC’s highly anticipated TGIT Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy crossover event aired this week, and fans are still heartbroken by the unexpected turn of events which led to the loss of one of Station 19’s beloved characters, according to a report from TV Insider.

Station 19 is a spin-off of Grey’s Anatomy and both shows take place in the same fictional universe, but while Grey’s follows the lives of Seattle’s doctors, Station 19 focuses on the city’s firefighters.

During the crossover event, Fire Chief Lucas Ripley, played by Brett Tucker, wakes up to find himself as a patient at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital after collapsing on the street. While at the hospital, Dr. Maggie Pierce, played by Kelly McCreary, treats the firefighter and discovers an issue with his heart. Maggie explains to Ripley that he needs surgery but he’s so desperate to see his beau Vic, played by Barrett Doss, that he leaves the hospital without permission. Vic asked Ripley to marry her but he didn’t immediately give her an answer. He hoped he could reach her to clear things up but on his way to find her, he receives a call letting him know he has been exposed to hydrofluoric acid, which is compromising his already weakened heart.

He’s forced to turn around and check into the nearest hospital where he learns his fate. As his death nears, Vic sits by his side in his hospital room where he finally accepts her proposal. The couple spends their last few moments together imagining a romantic getaway for two.

The loss will be difficult for Ripley’s entire crew, but particularly for Vic, according to Doss.

“I think it’s going to have a really profound impact on her,” the actress told TV Guide.

“I think she’s going to have to rely on other people to help her get through this and that’s not something she’s used to doing.”

As for Tucker, it seems the actor was well-prepared for his character’s demise. Tucker said he knew the fate of his character since the beginning of Season 2 and now that his time on the show has come to an end, he’s looking forward to taking some time off.

“I kind of knew early on, at the start of the season, actually. I think it was the first or second episode that they had the arc planned for the season,” he said, according to a report from Shondaland.

“I’m actually going to Europe for a month [the day after the episode airs]. So I’m going to take a little bit of time,” he added.

Station 19 airs on Thursdays on ABC.