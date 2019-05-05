Jennifer Lopez Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction In Barely-There Dress On ‘Hustlers’ Set

Jennifer Lopez suffered the dreaded celebrity wardrobe malfunction while on the set of her new stripper movie, Hustlers.

According to Radar Online, Jennifer Lopez was wearing a barely-there dress on set when the ensemble shifted and gave paparazzi photos of the actress’ underwear.

In the pictures, JLo is seen rocking a skin-tight black dress that barely contained her ample cleavage with it’s low cut and metal clasps in the front.

Lopez’s dress was already very short, but also boasted a slit up the thigh, which shifted and nearly popped the skirt wide open to create the wardrobe malfunction. The singer’s white bra can also be seen in photos as her curves bust out of the form fitting dress.

Jennifer wore the ensemble on the set of the movie, which is based on a 2016 New York Magazine article about a group of former strippers who come together to turn the tables on their wealthy Wall Street clients.

In the photos, JLo has her long, caramel-colored hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that fall down her back and around her face. She dons large hoop earrings and multiple rings on her fingers. She also carries a clutch in her hand.

Jennifer Lopez wears a full face of makeup in the sexy snapshots, which includes darkened eyebrows and thick, dramatic lashes. She sports a deep tan, pink blush, and a light pink color on her plump lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, got engaged earlier this year, and reports have surfaced that the actress/singer is planning a lavish wedding.

As many fans know, Lopez has been married three times before, previously walking down the aisle with Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Mark Anthony. She was also engaged to actor Ben Affleck, but the pair split before saying their I do’s.

“She’s decided this should be the most star-studded, opulent ceremony that will go down in history as the most lavish celebrity wedding of all time. She’s aware it’ll be a fine line between classy and over-the-top so she’s working with a team of high-end planners and lifestyle experts to weigh up options,” an insider told Life & Style.

“Right now, they’re toying over venues such as The Bahamas, The Hamptons, Hawaii or even a private island. Money’s no object whatsoever and she’s willing to wait if it guarantees her the ultimate guest list. She figures this will be her final opportunity for a princess-style wedding,” the source added.

