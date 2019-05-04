Catelynn Lowell Reveals The Cast Of ‘Teen Mom OG’ ‘Always Have A Good Time’

While there is plenty of drama surrounding the cast of Teen Mom 2 at the moment, the girls of Teen Mom OG are off on a girl’s vacation and according to one cast member, they “always have a good time.”

Catelynn Lowell posted a photo to Instagram of herself alongside Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Cheyenne Floyd as they appeared to have a night out together. The photo was posted to Instagram on Saturday and looks like it was likely taken on Friday night. In the photo, Catelynn is wearing jeans and a black shirt while wearing her hair in a ponytail. Maci Bookout stands next to Catelynn and is wearing striped pants and a black shirt. Both Amber Portwood and Cheyenne Floyd both appear to be wearing jumpsuits. All the women dressed comfortably for their night out on the town, but they all look great and are smiling in the photo. In the post, Catelynn noted that she and the Teen Mom OG girls “always have a good time.”

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Catelynn revealed she was at the airport on Thursday, ready for her trip with her cast mates. While the whole cast was there, noticeably absent was Bristol Palin. Bristol was added to the cast last year along with Cheyenne Floyd. Both women were added after long-time cast member Farrah Abraham was let go from the show. Although fans enjoyed Bristol’s storyline, in April she revealed she would not be returning to the show for another season.

It is unclear if the girls’ vacation is being filmed for Teen Mom OG which is set to come back for a new season later this year. Whether or not it is being filmed, the girls appear to be having a good time in Catelynn’s photo. So far, only Catelynn and Cheyenne have posted about the trip. In addition to the photo that Catelynn posted, Cheyenne also posted a photo of the girls in a funny pose.

Cheyenne joined the cast at the same time as Bristol, but it appears Cheyenne will continue to share her story on Teen Mom OG for another season. Although she is not currently with the Cory, father of her daughter, the two get along well and co-parent together for their child.

Cory commented on Catelynn’s photo on Instagram saying, “The moms we all look up too!!!!”

Teen Mom OG will be back for a new season later this year. Until then, fans can catch up with the cast of Teen Mom 2 Monday nights on MTV.