Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Flaunts Abs In Sexy Dance Video

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is showing off her stellar dance moves in her latest social media post.

On Saturday afternoon, Camille Kostek took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself and her pal in the studio working on their dance moves, and fans were impressed by Kostek’s rhythm.

In the video, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shows off her toned abs and flat tummy in a long-sleeved, black crop top. She pairs the skimpy shirt with some black pants, which boast multiple silver zippers up and down the legs.

The model completes her look by sporting a pair of white sneakers. Camille wears her long, blonde hair down in the video and styled in straight strands. The model does multiple hair flips, as she seductively tousles her golden locks while dancing.

Camille also sports a full face of makeup in the clip, which includes a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, and thick lashes. She also wears pink blush on her cheeks and dons a berry color on her lips.

In the caption of the photo, Kostek hilariously reveals that her boyfriend, retired NFL player Rob Gronkowski, was in the studio watching the practice, revealing that he is fine with the sexy dance moves she’s doing with her partner.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski recently spent Easter together and snuggled up for a special photo from the holiday.

Kostek told her Instagram fans that she missed her family like crazy during the day, but loved being with her boyfriend, who made her feel better about being away from home.

“Missed my family terribly but this big bunny boy filled a piece of my heart this Easter,” she wrote.

Camille often gushes over Rob. When the football player announced that he had decided to retire after winning the Super Bowl, she took to social media again to post a tribute to her man.

“You motivate me to be better, you show me that limits can be pushed and that challenges make you stronger. If you ask me, you’re the best to ever do it. There is nothing like the thrill of watching you play. I love you with all my heart, you allow me to take the term ‘proud girlfriend’ to a new level,” Kostek wrote.

Fans can see more of Camille Kostek’s sexy photos and videos, as well as her relationship with Rob Gronkowski, can be updated by following the model on Instagram.