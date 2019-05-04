If He Loses In 2020, Trump Might Tell His Supporters To ‘Take To The Streets,’ Says Longtime Associate

In an interview with MSNBC broadcast on Saturday, commentator Donny Deutsch — who has known Donald Trump for decades — said that the president is “not beyond telling his people to take to the streets” if he loses in 2020, Raw Story reports.

During his discussion with host Joy Reid, Deutsch discussed the most recent developments in American politics pertaining to Donald Trump, focusing on Attorney General William Barr’s controversial testimony.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Barr’s testimony before Congress was widely criticized. Virtually all top Democrats, and the majority of Democratic presidential candidates, accused the attorney general of acting like Trump’s personal attorney, arguing that he should resign.

The Democrats have now shifted their focus to Robert Mueller, who will soon be officially called to testify before Congress. Mueller will, the Democrats claim, clear up the confusion caused by William Barr, and let the American public know whether he believes Trump had obstructed justice — which could be an impeachable offense — or not.

According to longtime Trump associate Donny Deutsch, the Barr testimony is “the scariest thing” to happen to American democracy since Citizens United. The commentator accused Trump of acting like a dictator, suggesting that the American people have very good reasons to be afraid of what’s to come.

“What happened this week with [Attorney General Bill] Barr, since Citizens United, is the scariest thing to our democracy as possible, and people should be frightened. And he [Trump] uses the dictator playbook. One thing, again, authoritarian figures telegraph and he did it last election. He was already teeing it up,” the commentator said.

Deutsch then shifted his focus to the 2020 presidential election, reminding MSNBC’s viewership of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s words. Shocking the American public, Cohen told Congress that Trump might not want to leave the White House even if he loses.

Deutsch, he revealed, agrees with the president’s former attorney, adding that Trump could tell his supporters to take “to the streets” in 2020, instead of peacefully leaving the highest office in the land.

“I believe he will say it’s a rigged system. I believe he’s not beyond telling his people to take to the streets. This is how dangerous this man is.”

Deutsch is not the first person to warn that Trump might simply refuse to leave office in 2020. In March, The Intercept‘s Mehdi Hasan hypothesized that the president could indeed refuse to leave the White House, suggesting that it would not be out of character for him to attempt to do so.