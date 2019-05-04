Mindy Kaling Reveals Ex-Boyfriend & ‘Office’ Co-Star BJ Novak Is Her Daughter’s Godfather

Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak are closer than most exes in Hollywood. The former couple is the best of friends, and the actress even revealed that Novak holds a very special place in her heart, and in her daughter’s life.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Mindy Kaling recently revealed that her ex-boyfriend, BJ Novak, is her daughter’s godfather.

The actors dated off and on for many years after meeting each other on the set of the hit show, The Office. Mindy played the role of Kelly Kapoor, while BJ portrayed the character of Ryan Howard.

On the show, their characters also had an on-again, off-again romance that Kelly took much more serious than Ryan. However, in the end, the two ended up running off together.

Meanwhile, although the couple’s off-screen romance didn’t pan out, their friendship did. The two are now extremely close and spend a ton of time together, according to Kaling.

“The truth is that BJ is so much more like family now than a platonic friend. He’s the godfather to my daughter. He comes over like once a week. Sometimes he’ll come over just to hang out with her,” Mindy told Good Housekeeping.

“When you’ve known someone for as long as I’ve known him — the time that we met each other, which was like 24. Now, we’re both almost 40. It’s such a long time that he truly is just a part of my family,” Mindy admitted.

ET reports that back in 2014, Kaling admitted that she was devastated when Novak called off their romance, revealing that she would have married the actor if he had asked her to be his wife. She also joked that she was so depressed she stopped eating and lost weight, saying that it was the “hottest” she’s ever looked.

The relationship between Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak now transcends romance. They are family, and Mindy says that she couldn’t be happier about it, especially since she’s a single mother raising a young daughter.

Kaling previously revealed that when she first brought her daughter home from the hospital she was scared, thinking that traditionally it was a time when her mother and a spouse should be been by her side to help and support her. However, she didn’t have either.

However, she said that the feeling went away after she soon realized that she wasn’t by herself. In fact, she had family and friends, like BJ, to help her along the way

