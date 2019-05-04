Shanina Shaik Bares Booty In Thong For New Instagram Photo

Shanina Shaik has a lot to be excited about this month, as she was featured on the cover of Maxim Magazine’s May/June edition. To commemorate the occasion, Maxim shared a photo from the shoot on their Instagram page. The black-and-white image was showed the model posing in a thong bottom and lace crop tank, along with a wide-brimmed hat. Shanina stood with her right shoulder facing the camera, as she looked into the distance while holding a pair of sunglasses in her hands. Her hair was down in small curls.

Meanwhile, Shaik is keeping her fans updated with a series of recent posts. Her newest Instagram update shows off her outfit for the day, which consisted of a blazer with a giant belt that she used to cinch her waist. It had an oversized round buckle in the middle, along with studs throughout. Shanina went braless in the outfit, and stood in a hallway that was lit with purple light displays. Her hair was simple yet chic, as she wore it down in a middle part. The model slung a black purse over her left shoulder, and gave a small pout for the shot.

But that’s not all, as three days ago, she also shared her outfit for the day. It was a curve-hugging white top that she went braless under, which was short enough to show off her midriff. Shanina paired this up with a pair of dark pants with a high waist, and wore a simple necklace for the occasion. The Instagram update has received over 40,000 likes so far.

Previously, Shaik opened up to Rose Inc. about her early modeling career. It turns out that she started out in the industry at the very young age of 8-years-old.

“Yeah. I was so young. I was in Australia and I was shooting catalog jobs for, you know, piggy-bank money. And then when I was 15, I was in the smart class in high school so I had to step backto focus on my studies. Then modeling came back again. I think it was just embedded in me to do what I’m doing today. So I moved to New York when I was 17—by myself, all the way from Australia. I don’t think I’d ever seen snow or felt cold like New York when I got there.”

The interview was given by fellow model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, which made for an engaging and interesting conversation.