‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Responds To Cheating Allegations

There is plenty of drama surrounding the Teen Mom 2 cast and now one cast member is dealing with rumors that her boyfriend cheated on her.

Briana DeJesus is currently in a long-distance relationship with a man named John and over the weekend, rumors that John had not only cheated on Briana, but also impregnated another woman surfaced. A screenshot started circulating that supposedly showed a message between John and another woman talking about the pregnancy.

While the screenshot had some fans wondering if there was any truth to the rumors, the mother of two spoke to InTouch Weekly and cleared up the rumors.

“There is no truth to these rumors. conversation is completely fake and was made up by someone clearly looking for attention. John and I are great and we’re laughing over it. Happy Saturday everyone.”

It sounds like someone posed as Briana’s boyfriend and fabricated the entire story!

Earlier this week, Briana talked about possibly getting engaged to her boyfriend. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Briana dished to InTouch Weekly about the possibility of an engagement in her future. She explained that she and John are “very happy” together, echoing what she has been saying for months. Even though the two are incredibly happy, the two aren’t getting ready to walk down the aisle just yet. The Teen Mom 2 star revealed that when an engagement does take place, her fans will know.

Briana DeJesus hasn’t been on the hit MTV reality show nearly as long as the other cast members. She was added as a fifth cast member in 2017 and, at the time, she was pregnant with her second child. Fans had initially met Briana on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant where she found out she was pregnant with her first daughter. Briana later went on to share her life on the short-lived Teen Mom 3. After one season, Teen Mom 3 was canceled, but Briana maintained a following on social media.

After she was added to the cast, plenty of drama followed her as she had struck up a relationship with Javi Marroquin, the ex-husband of Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry. The relationship between Javi and Briana didn’t last, but it was full of drama and created a rift between the two moms.

Briana’s boyfriend has appeared on Teen Mom 2. Fans can catch up with Briana DeJesus, her boyfriend John, and her family including her two daughters Monday nights on MTV.