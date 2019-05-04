Wendy Williams Reportedly Thriving After Filing For Divorce

Wendy Williams is reportedly ready for a fresh start, and isn’t thinking about her old life as she prepares to move forward after filing for divorce from her longtime husband, Kevin Hunter.

According to Pop Culture, Wendy Williams is ready for the future. The talk show host is now thinking about how she can turn her life around and live a happier, healthier existence.

“Wendy is not looking back. Her friends and family think that the sky’s the limit now that Kevin’s gone. She still has some healing to do, but she has taken several steps in the right direction. She is strong and resilient,” an insider recently told Us Weekly.

In addition, the source reveals that Wendy’s son, Kevin Jr., 18, has been a great source of support and love to his mother.

“He cares deeply about his mom and has been a rock,” the insider dished.

Meanwhile, the insider claims that some people close to Williams believe that her estranged husband will try to worm his way back into her life, but that Wendy’s not having it. She’s reportedly so “done with Kevin.”

Williams filed for divorce last month after rumors circulated that Hunter had been cheating on her, and that he had fathered a baby girl with his alleged mistress.

Meanwhile, Wendy Williams fired Kevin Hunter from her talk show and as her manager. She soon hired new representation in the form of Bernie Young.

Wendy and Bernie were seen having lunch in New York City soon after the news of their work relationship was announced. Sources told Page Six that Wendy was in good spirits and that they were likely talking about the new direction of Williams’ talk show.

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Wendy is very focused on herself, her son, and her career now that she’s called it quits with her husband.

People Magazine reported that Williams, who recently admitted that she was living in a sober house in order to deal with addiction issues, is reportedly now much more involved in her empire now that Hunter is out of the picture.

Kevin had allegedly done a lot of the behind-the-scenes stuff for his wife, and she wasn’t actively involved in a lot of the decision making. However, all of that is changing now that she’s reportedly ready to take charge of life.

Fans can see more of Wendy Williams on her talk show, which airs weekdays. Check local listings for time and channel.