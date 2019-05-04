Isabeli Fontana Flashes Her Bare Booty On Instagram

Isabeli Fontana shared a new swimsuit pic on Instagram, and it showed her hanging out at the beach. The photo showed her in a red one-piece with a thong cut. She sat on a light blue beach lounge chair, with a matching light blue and white umbrella visible at the top of the photo. Isabelle sat on the edge of the chair while leaning on her right hand, and flashed her bare derrière for the shot. She placed her left hand on her head, while her hair was down and blowing a little bit in the wind. The model completed her maroon swimsuit look with a bright red sweater, which appeared to have white stripes along the shoulders. The sweater was tied around her waist.

But that’s not all, as Fontana also shared another Instagram update with a series of multiple photos to announce her cover story for Vogue Paris. The first photo in the series was of the cover, which showed Isabelle wearing her hair very short and dark, which was most likely a wig. She sported an incredible purple dress that was strapless and featured a row of ruffles at the top. The model touched her chest as she looked into the distance to her right. Her makeup allowed her eyes to pop, and her eyes seemed to match her backdrop, which was a light blue doorway. She accessorized with a cross necklace and oversized, thin hoop earrings.

The model previously opened up to Maxim about her heritage, and also how the industry has changed.

“I’m Latin, and my family is originally from Italy, so we’re a loud group. There’s always a lot of food, a lot of talking, a lot of fighting. You can imagine…. Brazilians love to seduce, to have fun, to dance, to charm. We like a little bit of attention.”

“It’s a tough world,” she explained. “One moment you’re the hottest thing, there aren’t enough hours in the day, you can barely catch your breath. The next moment, it’s all about how many Instagram followers you have. It used to just be how you looked, how professional you were; now there’s this whole other dimension.”

And it’s true that Instagram has completely changed the entertainment industry, and not just for models, either. Social media opened up channels for celebrities to directly engage with their fans and curate their public image like never before. And in particular, Instagram gave aspiring models the opportunity to create followings numbering in the millions, all without a traditional modeling contract.