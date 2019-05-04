Watch Canelo Alvarez Vs. Daniels Jacobs Live Stream: How To Watch Saturday’s Middleweight Title Bout

Boxing fans who want to watch the Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs bout but can’t make it to a television will be in luck, with a few options to catch a live streaming video of the match.

The two will meet in a fight that will unify their three middleweight title belts, with the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday. The match will be broadcast on DAZN, but also available for live streaming for those who can’t watch on television (a link to the streaming video can be found below).

As ESPN reported, there was plenty of drama before the fighters even stepped into the ring on Saturday. Jacobs missed on the agreed-upon weight — badly, the report noted — as he weighed in at 173.6 pounds, more than three above the 170-pound rehydration limit the two had agreed to in the contract for the fight.

Jacobs is still eligible for the titles but will take a pay cut and left Alvarez more than a little upset, as the two scrapped at the weigh-in.

As fight promoter Oscar De La Hoya noted, the slight also appears to have motivated Alvarez to win.

“Jacobs came in heavy. It is what it is,” De La Hoya said.

“We spoke to Canelo, and his attitude is, ‘I don’t care. I’m still gonna kick his a**.’ Canelo is pissed off, and he wants to kick his ass. Canelo was 169, solid and feeling stronger than ever. But the fact that Jacobs came in heavy tells you a lot. It tells you how unsure he is in himself.”

Alvarez may need any advantage he can get. As CBS Sports noted, the two fighters are evenly matched and most experts consider the bout to be a toss-up. While Alvarez is considered to be among the top pound-for-pound fighters right now, Jacobs has shown that he can shine under pressure and showed plenty of poise even in his losses, including a close bout with GGG, who at the time was seen by many as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter.

Whether he wins or loses, Jacobs has gone through a lot just to make it to this point, including a 2011 cancer diagnosis that doctors had originally said would be the end of his boxing career.

