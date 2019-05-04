Nina Dobrev Stuns In Black Bikini Top On Instagram

Nina Dobrev seems to be having fun while on vacation for her gal pal’s bachelorette party.

The former Vampire Diaries actress took to her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon to share some brand new photos of herself rocking some sexy bathing suit looks during the trip.

In one photo, Nina Dobrev dons a skimpy black top with spaghetti straps while flaunting her lean arms and long neck. The actress smiles for the camera and dons a pair of oversize sunglasses.

She sports a pink color on her lips, and has her long, dark hair worn down and covered with a boating hat. A city landscape, and a body of water are seen behind her in the snapshot.

In a second photo, Dobrev rocks a one piece, black bathing suit and sunglasses as she sits on a pink flamingo floating raft. Two of her friends are also seen in the photograph. One rocks a lavender colored one-piece suit, and the other floats in the water with a black suit and sunglasses on.

Nina also posted a video from the trip with the bachelorette, Keleigh Sperry, who is set to become a married woman very soon when she walks down the aisle with her fiance, actor Miles Teller.

Both of the women don black bathing suits, and Dobrev has her boating hat back on. Nina tips up her cap in the clip, while Sperry pulls down her sunglasses and nods her head. Both of the women’s hair blows in the wind.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nina Dobrev recently opened up about her time on The Vampire Diaries set, and took a walk down memory lane to reveal her favorite episodes of the show, at least from a filming standpoint.

The actress told Variety that she loved filming her very first episode in the role of Katherine Pierce, which was an evil doppelganger of her main character, Elena Gilbert. She also said she liked filming the episode where Elena’s parents died, due to the underwater stunt work she got to do.

However, Nina says she’s tired of getting vampire scripts, and she wants to star in something more substantial, such as a show like HBO’s Big Little Lies.

“I cannot wait for next season,” Dobrev said of the series, which stars actresses Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodly, Zoe Kravitz, and Laura Dern.

“That bond and that womanhood is something that’s really strong. It’s great that we’re seeing it translated on film and in life and that it was right before the [#MeToo] movement, but the timing could not have been better,” Dobrev added.

Fans can see more of Nina Dobrev by following the actress on Instagram.