‘Set It Up’ Stars Zoey Deutch And Glen Powell Reunite For New Rom-Com

Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell will be reuniting to star in a new Netflix romantic comedy, tentatively titled The Most Dangerous Game, according to a report from Refinery29.

The actors previously worked together on Netflix’s Set It Up. In the film, Deutch played the role of Harper, a 25-year-old assistant to Kirsten, a popular sports writer-turned-editor, played by Lucy Liu; while Powell stepped into the role of 28-year-old Charlie, the assistant to a high-strung venture capitalist named Rick, played by Taye Diggs.

The two overworked assistants work in the same building and run into each other while trying to get lunch for their bosses. During their interaction, they realize they could solve their problems by making their bosses happier and eventually come up with a plan to set them up. While working to manipulate their bosses, the two assistants develop feelings for each other and in an unexpected twist, Kirsten ends up becoming the ultimate matchmaker.

The movie was written by Katie Silberman, who will also pen the script for the new film. Silberman will be teaming up with producers Juliet Berman and Justin Nappi of Treehouse Pictures for the upcoming project. There are no details about the film, but it’s clear it won’t be a Set It Up sequel.

“While it was clear that audiences were clamoring for a sequel, we are excited by the thought of creating a new, distinct film that explores different romantic comedy tropes while still being anchored in everything that we loved about the first movie,” Nappi explained in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It will be exciting to see Glen and Zoey do something completely different,” Berman added. “[Most Dangerous Game] was something that Katie brought to us that was creatively exciting as a next project and we jumped on it.”

Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell both took to social media to share the news of their new movie and fans were quick to express their excitement in the comment section.

“Yess, ever since Set It Up, I have been dreaming of this,” one person wrote.

Set It Up was well-received and boasts an impressive 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. It also featured Joan Smalls as Charlie’s girlfriend, Suze; Meredith Hagner as Becca; Pete Davidson as Duncan; Jon Rudnitsky as Mike; Titus Burgess as Creepy Tim; Noah Robbins as Intern Bo; and Jaboukie Young-White as Assistant Alex. It’s unclear whether these actors will also have roles in the new film.

The Most Dangerous Game will go into production in early 2020.