Blake Shelton Reportedly Asked Gwen Stefani’s Parents For Permission To Marry Her

Blake Shelton is reportedly planning to make his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, his wife in the near future.

According to a recent report by OK! Magazine, Blake Shelton has already asked Gwen Stefani’s parents if he can have their blessing and permission to marry their daughter, and they allegedly gave him the thumbs up.

Sources tell the outlet that the opinion of her parents is very important to Gwen, and that Blake is going the extra mile when it comes to proving he’s the perfect match for their daughter.

Shelton and Stefani have been dating since 2015 when they got to know each other as judges on NBC’s The Voice. Both Gwen and Blake were going through divorces at the time and supposedly leaned on each other during the rough patch.

Gwen was previously married to rock musician Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares with sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, while Blake previously wed country music songbird Miranda Lambert.

Meanwhile, Gwen’s parents, Dennis and Patti, allegedly believe that she and Blake make a “great couple,” and would be happy to welcome the country music superstar into their family.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Blake Shelton has grown very close to Gwen Stefani’s sons over the past three years as well, and it has taken a bit of a toll on her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Gavin mostly lives in London, while Gwen and the boys have set up camp in California. This means that Blake usually sees more of the boys than he does, but the singer likes to remind his kids that he’s their father, no matter what.

Rossdale is also said to be worried about how his sons could react if Stefani and Shelton were to ever split.

“It is challenging for Gavin to watch his boys grow closer and more attached to Gwen’s boyfriend Blake. As Gwen’s relationship with Blake continues to grow stronger, Gavin struggles with how much quality time Blake spends with his sons, time that Gavin sometimes feels should be time that he is bonding with his own sons,” an insider told the outlet.

“Gavin appreciates that Blake is a great guy and he knows how much the boys enjoy fishing and doing country things with Blake, things that Gavin would not or could not do with them, so Gavin understands,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton by following the couple on their Instagram accounts.