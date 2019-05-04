Josephine Skriver And Jasmine Tookes Go Nude In New Snap

Victoria’s Secret angels Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver are promoting body positivity. The two hotties took to their collaborative fitness Instagram page called Joja and posted a motivational message for their fans. The models won thousands of hearts by telling everyone that sexiness is not about size and one shouldn’t be too harsh on their bodies because they are not battlegrounds. They also reminded their fans that a person’s value is not measured in pounds.

In the snap, the two models wore no clothes at all while censoring their private parts with huge banana leaves. Nonetheless, they flashed some skin while leaving the rest to the imagination of the viewers to send a wave of excitement among them.

In terms of their beauty looks, both the models opted for a makeup-free look which fans immediately fell in love with as seen in the comments section.

Within three hours of having been posted and as of the writing of this piece, the picture accrued more than 33,000 likes and 245 comments wherein fans expressed how much the two models inspire them and how their positive message brightened up their day. While most of the comments were positive, there were also many critical comments that called the two models out for their alleged hypocrisy.

“Don’t you guys think it’s kind of hypocritical to say that sexy is not a size while being a VS model promoting unreal body image and not featuring any plus-size models ever?” one fan questioned. Several other commentators agreed with the remarks and posted similar comments, pointing out that if size didn’t matter then the fashion industry wouldn’t be solely hiring thin models.

Fans of the two models, however, immediately came for their support and wrote that the hotties don’t have to pay heed to people’s negative comments, adding that the two ladies are amazing and truly inspiring.

Prior to posting the said picture, Josephine shared a workout video with the fans wherein she could be seen dressed up in black gym leggings and matching shirt while performing some dips. The model wrote in the caption that the exercise is great for toning one’s abs, back and arms. Fans appreciated the model for sharing the easy exercise as it neither requires equipment nor too much effort.

According to an article by Vogue, VS models train like Olympic athletes before the fashion show to attain their perfect figures. Regarding the idea behind Joja, Tookes told the outlet the following.