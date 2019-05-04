Jenna Jameson Goes Braless For Sizzling Instagram Update

Former adult actress, Jenna Jameson, recently celebrated one year of living the keto lifestyle, and she’s celebrating in the best way possible by showing off her trim, insane physique on social media. Jameson stopped by Instagram to share a sizzling photo of herself in a skimpy tank top, posing with horror film legend Bruce Campbell, and fans went wild for the shot.

Jameson ditched the bra for the sultry snap, and her buxom chest and ample cleavage were on full display, her most delicate assets were barely covered by the tiny, tight top, which she practically spilled out of. Though Jameson has lost an incredible amount of weight on the popular low carb diet, she has still managed to keep her trademark curves that her fans have come to know and love.

Her voluptuous frame was emphasized in the body-hugging, distressed jeans which featured a high waist and clung to her curvaceous hips. She accessorized with a pair of chunky tennis shoes and a black beret-style hat. She wore her platinum-colored locks in long, bouncy waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders, and she proudly showed off the gorgeous, sprawling tattoos on her arms.

As People Magazine shared, Jameson took to Instagram on Thursday to show off the incredible, almost 100-pound weight loss. Since implementing the keto diet and staying away from alcohol, Jameson has been able to drop the excess weight she gained when pregnant with her daughter, Batel Lu. She’s been sharing every step of her weight loss journey with her fans, and thanked them in her anniversary post for supporting her and clapping for every milestone she reached along the way.

Jameson often shares side-by-side before and after photos of herself in similar outfits and poses, to further express how dramatic the weight loss has been for her. She’s also shared tips and tricks with her followers for staying consistent when following the lifestyle, especially when vacationing, as the starlet recently did during a trip to Mexico with her family.

She also has been open about some of the struggles she’s faced as well. As People added, Jameson once hit a plateau, a common problem for dieters, and said that she wouldn’t succumb to the negative voices in her head that told her she needed to be a certain size in order to feel accepted.

“I think my body has decided this is my ideal weight. 125. My unhealthy mind keeps thinking I need to be 110. I quietly say ‘not today, demon.’ I won’t cave to those voices that tell me I need to be a size 0 to be loved. When I look in the mirror now I see health and happiness, and that alone is my fuel to continue this lifestyle,” Jameson shared.