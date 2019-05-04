Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Gets Naked In Bathtub In Sultry New Snapshot

Anna Nystrom is heating up all of Instagram in her latest post.

The blonde beauty is known for dazzling her Instagram fans in a number of sexy outfits that display her incredibly fit body. While she often stuns in bikinis, she also flaunts her flawless figure in activewear and everything in between. But it’s her latest post that really has fans turning their heads and doing a double take.

In the photo, the Swedish beauty poses in a bathroom that has a gorgeous jungle view. Nystrom appears to be totally naked in a bathtub as she leans her arms on the side of the tub and rests her head. The 26-year-old rocks a head full of wet hair that is slicked down at her sides. Despite the fact that she is soaking in the tub, the blonde bombshell also wears a face full of makeup complete with gloss, eyeliner, and highlighter.

Though the post just went live to her account a short time ago, the fitness model’s 7 million plus followers have gone absolutely crazy over the image — giving it over 15,000 likes in addition to 200 plus comments. The overwhelming majority of fans commented on the post to gush over Nystrom’s beauty while many others applauded the sexy shot using flame and heart emojis.

“Bath tub with a gorgeous woman in it. I love it,” one follower wrote with a series of flame and heart-eye emojis.

“Good afternoon gorgeous Anna rub a dub dub stunning beauty in the tub.”

“Looking beautiful as always there,” another fan commented.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the social media sensation wowed fans with another stunning post. In the NSFW photo, Anna posed in the living room of her home in one of her sexiest looks to date. In the hot post, Nystrom wears her long, blonde locks down and curled while her body is on display in a tiny one-piece swimsuit that shows off her toned legs, derriere, as well as ample amounts of sideboob.

Just as her current post did, this one earned the star a lot of accolades — amassing 300,000 likes and well over 5,000 comments. Anna also just posted a new YouTube video for her fans, showing them what she gets at the grocery store as well as what she eats in a typical day. Nystrom has a lot more followers on her Instagram page than she does on YouTube but she still boasts an impressive 101,000 subscribers.

Fans can follow all of Anna’s photo updates on Instagram.