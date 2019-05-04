Watch Golden State Warriors Vs. Houston Rockets Live Stream: Game 3, Start Time, NBA Playoffs West Semifinal

The NBA West semifinal series shifts to Houston where the Rockets face a must-win game or they fall behind 3-0 to the Golden State Warriors.

After scoring 35 points in Game One and 29 in Game Two, both in losing efforts, Houston Rockets MVP candidate James Harden will now be forced to play through a painful eye injury — actually, two painful eye injuries, per NBC Sports — when the Golden State Warriors come to the Toyota Center looking to open up what would certainly be an insurmountable 3-0 lead in their NBA Western Conference Playoff semifinal series. No NBA team has ever recovered to win a seven game series after dropping the first three, and only 11 have ever returned from 3-1, meaning the Rockets face a must-win situation in the matchup that will live stream on Saturday night.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Game Three of their semifinal NBA Western Conference Playoff series, use the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The matchup gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time at the 18,100-seat Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, May 4.

That start time is 8:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 5:30 p.m. Pacific. In the United Kingdom, the Warriors-Rockets game time will be 1:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Sunday, May 5.

According to Houston Coach Mike D’Antoni, the key to Houston taking Game Three is simple — prevent the Warriors from shooting the ball.

“We know that they’re champions, but we’re losing the game because, it’s real simple, they’re taking more shots at the basket than we are,” D’Antoni said, quote by NBA.com. “We’re actually shooting a little bit better but they’re taking more shots.”

The Rockets turned the ball over 14 times in Game One and 17 in Game Two, per Basketball Reference, the main problem D’Antoini wants to see “cured,” along with a rebounding deficit of 14 over the two games so far.

To watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets NBA conference semifinal playoff matchup live stream online from Houston, log in to ESPN3, the online-only streaming service offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. ESPN3 is free of charge to anyone with login credentials from an internet service provider and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Another way to watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets game stream live for free without a cable subscription is for fans to sign up for a free trial of an internet streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, and that means during the week-long time frame, fans can stream the Warriors vs. Rockets game — and all other live NBA Playoff games in that period — for free.

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

To watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets matchup in the United Kingdom, viewers can tune into Sky Sports Arena. For a complete list of broadcast and live streaming sources in dozens of other countries around the globe, see the listings at NBA.com.