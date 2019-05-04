Kate Middleton Is Not In A ‘Frazzled State’ Because Of Prince William Cheating Scandal, Despite Tabloid Story

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s marriage has recently been under intense scrutiny since rumors emerged that the second in line to the British throne may have cheated on his wife with a woman in their social circle. One tabloid has gone so far as to speculate that Kate is feeling overwhelmed because of the stress of dealing with the situation and claims that she and William are going through a trial separation. They also allege that the Duchess of Cambridge has stopped eating and sleeping regularly, which caused her to collapse.

But celebrity rumor watchdog Gossip Cop is on the case and they report that the story by the Globe is just another example of fake news about the royal couple. The article tries to depict Middleton as being in a “frazzled state” because of Prince William’s alleged infidelity but in actuality, she has looked quite unbothered by the scandal during a recent royal engagement, Gossip Cop notes.

The fact that the Globe is the only media outlet to run this story seems also undermines its credibility, as a tip from a credible royal source would probably have gotten more coverage.

The speculation that Kate and William are in the midst of a trial separation has also been refuted by attorneys for the royal family, Gossip Cop reports.

The rumors around Prince William’s purported cheating may have gone viral last month, but in the U.K., The Sun first hinted at it in an article published n March. Back then they focused on speculation that Kate Middleton had fallen out with a woman named Rose Hanbury who also happens to be the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. Rose, 37, and her 58-year-old husband were neighbors to Kate and William in Sandringham. The Sun claimed that Kate seemed to abruptly want Rose excised from their social circle.

“It is well known that Kate and Rose have had a terrible falling out. They used to be close but that is not the case anymore,” a source reportedly told The Sun. “William wants to play peacemaker so the two couples can remain friends given they live so close to each other and share many mutual friends.”

Soon speculation about the friendship breakup turned into rumors that William had cheated on Kate with Rose. As Refinery29 reports, The Daily Mail may have triggered that development when they published a lengthy op-ed, damning the allegations about the purported Kate vs Rose Hanbury feud and stating the Cambridges were considering legal action because of it.

People started asking why the future King of England would bother his attorneys with what seemed like a pretty mild rumor. Then gossip reporter Giles Coren tweeted “Everyone knows about the affair, darling,” and a new royal scandal emerged. The tweet has since been deleted.

Given their royal status, it’s unlikely that Kate and William will comment about the rumors in the near future unless their marriage completely breaks down — like Princess Diana’s and Prince Charles’– and they divorce. But according to Gossip Cop’s article, it doesn’t look like that will be happening anytime soon.