Nicki Andrea Flaunts Endless Curves In Skimpy Lingerie Set

Instagram model Nicki Andrea gave her fans a little treat to kick off the weekend. The gorgeous brunette took to the popular social media platform to show off her entire curvaceous body by wearing a skimpy lingerie set, and her fans went wild for the snap.

The black, lacy number clung to Andrea’s voluptuous body and emphasized her endless curves. Using a fun filter that included hearts, Andrea covered up her most delicate assets in the super-seethrough number. Her chiseled midsection was on full display, and the low cut number highlighted her curvy hips and thighs.

The sheer ensemble put the focus on Andrea’s buxom chest, and her ample cleavage was front and center. She left very little to the imagination, even with the use of the strategically placed heart stickers. She playfully ran a hand through her hair as she leaned to the side, giving her followers a peek at her entire insane physique.

Andrea wore her dark hair in long, beach-babe waves that cascaded over her sunkissed shoulders and down her back. She used heavy sweeps of bronzer to emphasize her cheekbones and a dusting of gold shadow along with some thick flicks of mascara to make her chestnut-colored eyes pop. The model added a baby-pink lipstick on her plump pout, and she shot the camera a steamy, sexy staredown.

Andrea is an absolute pro when it comes to showing off her gorgeous body on Instagram, and just yesterday she wowed her following with a snap of herself in a body-hugging, orange crop top. The bright ensemble contrasted perfectly with her tanned skin, and her curvy hips and rock-hard abs were the stars of the sizzling photo.

For that snap, Andrea wore her hair in pleated waves that she pushed over her shoulders, showing off the stunning, healthy length of her locks. She dusted on some highlighter to her cheeks, adding a little bit of glam to the otherwise laid back shot, and in one of the snaps, she looked thoughtful as she stared off camera, running her hands through her wild mane.

Andrea also shares some behind-the-scenes snaps of her exciting life to her Instagram story as well. Recently, she showed off curvaceous backside while she visited Sax Fifth Avenue. Taking a selfie-style video in a full-length mirror, the model showed off the skintight frock from a side angle, putting her booty on full display — much to the delight of her fans.

As always, fans of Andrea will be keeping a watchful eye on her social media accounts for the latest update from the stunning brunette.