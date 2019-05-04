‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview: Holly Dies In Shocking Accident, Nicole Blames Eric

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week ahead reveal that it is going to be an emotional few days in Salem.

According to Soap Hub, the latest promo for the coming week on Days of Our Lives reveals a shocking tragedy is ahead. Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), has only just returned to Salem, but she didn’t get to reunite with her daughter, Holly Jonas.

The little girl, who was being cared for by Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) — everyone was under the impression that Nicole was dead following a warehouse fire in Memphis — was kidnapped from her bed at the DiMera mansion.

The kidnapper was later revealed to be Xander Cook (Paul Telfer), who had some help from the ever-scheming Ted Laurent (Giles Marini). Everyone has been on high alert looking for Holly, but the story seems to have a grim ending. This week, it will be revealed that there will be a shocking car accident.

Hollywood Hiccups reports that Holly will be traveling in a van that goes over a precipice and explodes, leaving everyone to believe that the little girl is dead. However, the outlet claims that Holly will get out of the van before it explodes, but that no one will know that, and everyone will mourn the loss of the child, especially Nicole and Chloe.

Nicole blames Eric for a tragic event. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on NBC. pic.twitter.com/IyshoSKQ5r — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 3, 2019

Days of Our Lives fans can also see Nicole lash out at the love of her life, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), in the video. Nicole screams at Eric and blames him for Holly’s death, reminding him that he promised her that he would take care of her child.

As fans know, Eric tried to live up to his promise to raise Holly in the wake of Nicole’s presumed death. However, Chloe fought Eric for custody of the little girl, using a letter that Nicole had written to her friend, telling her that if anything happened, she would take care of her daughter. Holly’s grandmother, Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) also agreed with Chloe, and asked Eric to let her raise the child.

In the latest #DAYS, Nicole lashes out at Chloe over Holly’s kidnapping.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/J7Gqmmqhjz — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 1, 2019

Loading...

As longtime fans of the soap opera know, Days of Our Lives has killed off young characters in the past. Most recently, Lani and Eli’s baby boy, David, was lost, and Hope and Bo Brady shockingly lost their young son, Zack, when he was hit by a car, marking one of the saddest storylines in the soap’s long history.

However, it seems that Holly will eventually be returned to her mother, but it could be a long road ahead for Nicole.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.