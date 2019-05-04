Prince Harry’s Former Nanny, Tiggy Pettifer, In The Running For Godmother

The former Tiggy Legge-Bourke has been a constant in the prince's life.

Like all things involving the royal baby, odds are being taken on who Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name as godmother and godfather. At this time, the prince’s childhood nanny, Tiggy Pettifer (formerly Tiggy Legge-Bourke), is in the running to be given the honor.

Express says that Prince Harry and Prince William have both remained close to their former nanny who was present at all of their milestones through adulthood. Pettifer was officially on the job from 1993 through 1999, but she remained in their lives, particularly after the loss of their mother, Princess Diana. At this time, Coral, a bookmaking agency, has put Pettifer at 6-1 odds.

Meghan Markle’s matron of honor, Jessica Mulroney, is said to be the favorite at 1-2 odds, and Serena Williams and Oprah have also been mentioned. Within the royal family, Princess Eugenie has been given 3-1 odds for the honor.

Harry Aitkenhead, a spokesman for Coral, says that it’s not uncommon for a royal baby to have several godparents.

“Royal children are almost always blessed with more than the usual amount of godparents so Harry and Meghan certainly have a plethora of candidates to choice from at the moment,” Aitkenhead said.

While the former nanny’s odds are less encouraging, she can’t be ruled out of the running, according to Aitkenhead.

“Harry’s former nanny Tiggy Pettifer is slightly longer odds but we’ve cut them down to 6-1 all the way from 14-1 about a month ago and there are certainly plenty of people who can see it happening.”

Why Harry's still so close to Tiggy Legge-Bourke, the Sloaney nanny who drove Diana half-mad with jealousy https://t.co/3CVuzr6WDv — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) January 27, 2018

Betfair, another bookmaker, has put Pettifer at 8-1 to be godmother.

For godfather, Betfair is giving odds on Prince Harry’s old friend, Tom Inskip, despite the fact that he was dropped from being in the wedding, allegedly because the Duchess of Sussex didn’t approve. Inskip’s odds are 40-1, with Prince William being 4-1, despite the rumors of a rift.

Before Prince Harry married Meghan Markle, he wanted to introduce her to his former nanny on a hush-hush trip to Wales, says The Sun. Sources said the prince “couldn’t wait” to introduce the two women who were said to have hit it off immediately.

The nanny, in turn, showed up proudly at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and brought her son, Fred Pettifer, who is Prince Harry’s godson.

Royal biographer Penny Junor says that the prince and Pettifer have always had a special bond.

“Tiggy is a very, very significant person in Harry’s life. They were kindred spirits and she was really good fun,” Junor said.