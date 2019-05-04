Kylie Jenner Sports Sexy See-Through Skirt In NYC With Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner was spotted wearing a sparkly ensemble while out with her baby daughter, Stormi Webster, in New York City on Friday night.

According to The Daily Mail, Jenner rocked a sexy dress as she was photographed heading into Nobu restaurant while in NYC ahead of the highly anticipated Met Gala.

Jenner wore a dress that resembled a pinstriped blazer, and added a sparkling, netted, see-through skirt, which flaunted the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s lean legs.

Kylie complimented the dress with a pair of strappy, clear heels, some large hoop earrings, and a diamond sparkler on her finger, further fueling the rumors that she and baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott, may be engaged.

Jenner had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a sleek ponytail at the base of her head. She also donned a full face of makeup for the NYC outing, which included darkened eyebrows and thick lashes.

Kylie also wore pink blush on her cheeks, a light pink color on her lips, and an all-around bronzed glow as she carried little Stormi into the establishment on her hip.

Stormi donned a pair of black pants, a black sweatshirt, and a pair of small black sneakers for the dinner date with her famous mother.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner may be giving her daughter, Stormi, a little brother or sister in the very near future.

The makeup mogul recently revealed on Instagram that she wants to have another child with boyfriend, Travis Scott.

“Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling. My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. I love you and I’m so so proud of you. Happy Happy birthday. Let’s f–k around and have another baby,” Jenner wrote on social media in the caption of multiple photos of Scott to honor him on his birthday.

Sources then told E! News that Kylie often talks about having a second baby, and would love to get pregnant again by next year.

“Kylie talks about having another baby very frequently. She would love to have another baby with Travis and would love to be pregnant by next year. She talks about it all the time and feels like she was truly meant to be a mother,” the source dished.

