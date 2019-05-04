Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Famous Body In Skimpy Halter Top, Poses Next To Her ‘Fat’ Friend On Instagram

While Emily Ratajkowski often goes solo for many of her highly-anticipated photo shoots, this time she is joined by her friend and promotional partner.

In her most recent pair of images to be uploaded to popular photo and video sharing site Instagram, Emily can be seen striking a sultry pose next to a less-svelte male partner. Identifying the man next to her as “The Fat Jew” — aka Josh Ostrovsky, a comedian, actor, and entrepreneur — Emily seemingly seeks to add contrast to her modeling portfolio. A flat white background provides the perfect contrast for the pair, who themselves are wearing all-black ensembles.

Emily Ratajkowski appears to the left of the photographic frame in both snaps, offering her extremely slim, slender form to the camera lens. Clad in a skimpy halter top which ultimately exposes her flat stomach, leaving little to the imagination, the American model struts her stuff for her audience. Her iconic chestnut tresses are styled in an elegant middle part, some locks refusing to stay in place to crest the part. She accessorized with a pair of chunky amber earrings and a golden necklace.

By contrast, Josh Ostrovsky peers at the camera with heavy-lidded eyes. Wearing a black bodysuit that clings to his every curve, the burly man shows off his many tattoos.

In the second picture, the pair seem to have a little fun. While Emily continues to exude professional cool as she stares down the photographer, Josh turns his head to check out Emily’s rocking body as he clutches his belly with both hands.

In a somewhat cryptic caption which appears to allude to the differences — and similarities — between the two individuals, Emily Ratajkowski didn’t elaborate too much, letting the snapshots speak for themselves. Despite her brevity, her fans lavished over 40,000 likes and 100-plus comments in response to the two pictures in a matter of mere minutes.

“Thanos and Gamora,” one Marvel fan remarked, trying to draw a creative comparison.

“He needs to be your security guard,” a second supporter on social media suggested.

“Finally a realistic photo I can relate to,” a third admirer wrote.

This is not the first time the two have collaborated, as Emily intermittently appears in marketing for Josh Ostrovsky’s products — most recently appearing in support of DrinkBabe, a brand which Ostrovsky helped launch.

While Emily Ratajkowski is almost universally applauded, Ostrovsky has been the subject of much criticism over the length of his career. Years ago, a planned Comedy Central vehicle which was to center around Ostrovsky was canceled after allegations of comic plagiarism came to light, per Forward. Despite all of the controversy, it’s clear that “The Fat Jew” and Emily Ratajkowski share a close bond, and a strong working relationship.

Fans of both influencers will be keen to see what comes next for the two of them.