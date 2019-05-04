Jenelle Evans’ Husband, David Eason, Called Dangerous Man By Sheriff’s Department

Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, is being called “dangerous” by an official at the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department.

According to TMZ, an official from the department spoke to the outlet, revealing that David Eason is a real threat to those around him, calling him the “most dangerous” man in the three counties that surround him.

However, the department’s hands are reportedly tied unless Jenelle Evans is willing to take action against her husband, whom she shares her 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, with.

David is making headlines, and outraging fans, this week after it was revealed that he brutally killed the family’s pet dog, a french bulldog named Nugget.

Eason was said to have gotten angry with the dog after it nipped at his daughter, and threw it around the house before taking it outside and shooting it.

Sources also tell the outlet that David had taken shots at Jenelle’s pit bull with a BB gun after it chased animals around on the property.

Those close to Evans are allegedly worried about her and believe that she won’t file charges or try to get a restraining order against Eason because she is scared of him.

Law enforcement is said to be sympathetic towards the family and the situation, but claim that they can’t do anything without Jenelle’s cooperation.

David Eason has reportedly made it clear that law enforcement is not welcome on the property, but the official claims that they’re afraid David will do something much more “horrible” if he isn’t stopped.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle Evans family and friends are terrified that the Teen Mom 2 star will stay with David Eason following the death of her dog, although she has claimed she’s considering divorce.

“Despite Jenelle publicly claiming she’s considering a divorce from David, friends of hers are worried that she’s just putting on a front to avoid facing more criticism from fans. They feel Jenelle will eventually work things out with David. Jenelle has always stood by David and friends fear that it would take a whole lot more for her to leave him for good,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“They think it’s an unhealthy situation for Jenelle and her kids, and wishes she would make the decision to divorce him once and for all, and not just put the threats out there that she’s thinking about it,” the source added.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are reportedly under investigation for the death of the dog.