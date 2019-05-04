Britney Spears Sports Teeny Bikini In New Video, Shows Off Insane Flexibility With A Bouncy Split

Notorious pop singer Britney Spears is building up her presence on social media after taking a break to focus on her mental health. The “Womanizer” singer recently left a mental health facility and is reportedly doing well, and has been sharing photos and videos of herself on Instagram. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Britney shared new photos where she donned a see-through black dress as she posed for a photoshoot in her home.

Now, Britney has shared a new video to her Instagram where she is practicing yoga outside in a very tiny bikini. The whole video was set to Cardi B’s “I Like It,” where the songstress showed off her flexibility while somehow keeping her assets from spilling out of her top.

Britney performed a lengthy handstand as she walked across her yoga mat, and also incorporated some weights into her workout. One of the singer’s most impressive movies came when she positioned herself arched on her right arm and right leg as she stretched her body into the air. Britney then lifted her left foot into her left hand and completely extended it, making quite the obtuse angle between her legs.

The “Lucky” singer also performed an impressive split and bounced up and down while laughing — she later flashed her backside to her 21.7 million followers. Britney’s bubbly new post brought over 700,000 views in just under half an hour. The post also earned an astonishing 7,000-plus comments — something many celebrities would struggle to receive to achieve so quickly.

A lot of fans began commenting that Britney finally looked well after the singer appeared disheveled after leaving treatment. Britney received a lot of concern from her fans after her latest Instagram post, where she sported smeared makeup and unkempt hair. Fans were not buying her “happy” photoshoot, but the new yoga video has some of them changing their minds.

“So happy you’re back,” one follower wrote.

Others, however, still weren’t convinced.

“None of these are new. None. I just feel it. Maybe I’m wrong but that’s what feel,” another added.

Some commenters, like the one above, suggested that the videos and photos she has been sharing are actually old, and have not been taken recently. Some fans also speculated that she’s not even running her own social media accounts these days.

No matter the case, everyone is wishing her a speedy recovery as she continues to focus on her well-being.