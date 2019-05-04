Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shows Off Baby Bump In Body-Hugging Dress As She Heads Off To Her ‘Sprinkle’

Baby Angelo is almost here, and soon to be mom-of-three Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was absolutely glowing as she showed off her baby bump for the latest Instagram post. According to Polizzi, today is her “sprinkle” day, where her friends, former Jersey Shore roommates, and family will gather to help celebrate the arrival of baby Angelo, who will soon join big brother Lorenzo and big sister Giovanna, both of whom are so excited at the thought of adding a baby brother into the mix.

For the event, Polizzi chose a blue and white, tie-dye summer dress that complemented her sunkissed skin perfectly. Just yesterday, Polizzi took to Instagram to have her 12.3 million followers vote on which number from her fashion line, The Snooki Shop, she should wear to the mini baby shower. Her fans went wild for all of the looks, but the dark blue number won by a landslide.

Polizzi paired the garb with some cream high heels and wore her dark, crimson locks in a long, bouncy blowout. She cradled her growing baby bump in the selfie-style, mirror shot, and thanked her fans for helping her choose the fun, lace-up ensemble.

Snooki has been busy getting ready for the birth of her third child and prepping her house for his arrival. According to her Instagram, Polizzi wanted to make sure her home was as organized as possible because once a newborn is thrown into the mix, she won’t be able to keep up. She had a team of professionals come in and organize her massive, sprawling, walk-in closet, and she shared the updated photo of the enviable room with her followers.

The busy Jersey native, who owns her own boutique that operates both online and as a storefront, opened up about what life will be like for her and her family once Angelo arrives — which should be within the next few weeks. Polizzi will continue to tape episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, as well oversee the business that she grew from a simple Etsy shop to a major brand, which includes bikinis, graphic tees, candles with her likeness on it, and more.

Polizzi has opted to not take much of a maternity leave this time around, and she told People Magazine that it’s just not an option for her.

“I’m probably gonna take a couple of days off but my mental state is always thinking about work and my brand, and expanding it and improving it and making it better,” she shared.

She added that the thought of taking a day off actually stresses her out, so she’ll hop right back into business as usual once Angelo arrives.